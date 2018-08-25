Listen Live

Explosion closes road in Bracebridge

Blasting related to sewer and road works project caused the closure Friday

By News

An ongoing road closure in Bracebridge. An explosion late Friday reportedly caused by blasting related to the Sewer and Road Works project in the Ontario/Kimberley/Church Street area. Property damage resulted and many witnesses reported the sky filled with leaves. Senior District Staff, emergency services and other specialist are on-site investigating the situation and assessing risk. No injuries were sustained.

