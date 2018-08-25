Explosion closes road in Bracebridge
Blasting related to sewer and road works project caused the closure Friday
An ongoing road closure in Bracebridge. An explosion late Friday reportedly caused by blasting related to the Sewer and Road Works project in the Ontario/Kimberley/Church Street area. Property damage resulted and many witnesses reported the sky filled with leaves. Senior District Staff, emergency services and other specialist are on-site investigating the situation and assessing risk. No injuries were sustained.