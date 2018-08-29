Express And Late Night Transit Options Rolling Out For Georgian Students

When Georgian College students start going to class, they’ll have a new bus route or two to get them there.

Route 100 and Late Night Loop

Barrie City Hall has rolled out a new express route, called Route 100, that will go to the college, downtown and Georgian Mall, taking some pressure off other bus routes.

A late night loop is also being added, two additional route 8 trips on Friday and Saturday nights, getting students home safe.

“It’s Adaptable, It’sFlexible.”

Brandridge touted the working relationship between the Student Union and City Hall in creating these extra routes. An advisory committee had been struck, Brandridge sits on it, along with a few members of Georgian College and City Hall, meeting regularly to discuss transit issues among others.

This comes following a Barrie City Hall U-pass pilot program serving the downtown campus last Fall.