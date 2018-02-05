Listen Live

Extensive Damage To Innisfil Home After Fire Service Says Man Fell Asleep While Cooking

Smoke Alarm Woke Sleeping Occupant

By News

Innisfil Fire says smoke alarms saved the life of a man who fell asleep while cooking. Fire Chief John Pegg says an estimated $500,000 in damage was done to the home, following a fire caused by unattended cooking. He says the lone occupant of the home was woken by his smoke alarm, and was able to escape with minor burns. He was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, while the man’s dog wasn’t able to escape.

