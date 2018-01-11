Extra Garbage Trucks To Help With Simcoe County Backlog
Have Your Trash on the Curb By 7:00 Friday Morning
The County of Simcoe is bringing in backup. Extra garbage trucks will be hitting the road Friday morning, to help in the collection of a backlog of trash. The County is asking residents to have garbage out on the curb by 7:00 Friday morning in time to have it picked up. Considering the amount of backlog to collect and the potential for more adverse weather Friday afternoon, the County says that which is not collected tomorrow will be dealt with Saturday.