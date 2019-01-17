Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Gets A Reboot!

HGTV has announced that it will be rebooting Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, with 10 new episodes airing in early 2020.

The show aired from 2003 to 2012 and saw deserving families receive major home renos- in most cases the homes where completely demoed and rebuilt in just one week!

Ty Pennington originally hosted the home renovation favourite, HGTV has not announced the host or any cast for the show yet.

Ty Pennington is currently hosting another reboot, Trading Spaces.