‘Face Your Fear’ To Help Homeless Youth

What scares the bejeebers out of you…spiders, heights, thunder…where you’ll sleep tonight, where your next meal will come from? Youth Haven launches it’s Face Your fear campaign this afternoon at Sky Dive Toronto in Cookstown. Youth haven’s Mary Ellen-Madely will outline how she will conquer her fear, while encouraging others to do the same in support of homeless and at-risk youth…

So far this year, Youth Haven has had 637 stays in its emergency shelter in Barrie, which has just over a dozen beds. Click here for more on Youth Haven and its Face Your Fear initiative.