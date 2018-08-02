Facebook And Instagram Is Going To Start Telling Us How Much Time We’re Spending On Each App!

Smartphone addictions are on the rise with people now checking their device on average- every 12 minutes of their awake day. Technology giants are under fire and trying to focus on the issue…

Facebook is launching a new dashboard that will tell you how many minutes/hours users spend on their apps and will also notify you when you’ve spent too much time on them.

According to insiders- “In focusing on “time well spent,” the company says it wants to ensure “the time people spend on Facebook and Instagram [is] intentional, positive and inspiring.”

