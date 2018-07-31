Facebook Identify Ongoing Effort to Influence U.S. Election

Facebook Inc say they have identified an ongoing effort to influence the U.S. midterm elections. Facebook released the information in a blog post Tuesday. Facebook removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram saying “It’s clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) has in the past.”

Facebook’s Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a post they identified the first of eight Pages and 17 profiles on Facebook, as well as seven Instagram accounts.

The company said it was letting the public know before real protests the fake accounts had planned in Washington D.C next week. Election-interference campaigns on Facebook were first reported by the New York Times.