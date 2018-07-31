Listen Live

Facebook Identify Ongoing Effort to Influence U.S. Election

The company said it was letting the public know before real protests the fake accounts had planned.

By News

Facebook Inc say they have identified an ongoing effort to influence the U.S. midterm elections. Facebook released the information in a blog post  Tuesday. Facebook removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram saying “It’s clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) has in the past.”

We’re still in the very early stages of our investigation and don’t have all the facts — including who may be behind this

Facebook’s Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a post they identified the first of eight Pages and 17 profiles on Facebook, as well as seven Instagram accounts.

The company said it was letting the public know before real protests the fake accounts had planned in Washington D.C next week. Election-interference campaigns on Facebook were first reported by the New York Times.

Related posts

Meet the People Vying for Your Vote this Fall in Barrie

UPDATE: Police Charge Man in ‘It’s my f—ing province’ Video

Confused Americans Blame Collingwood Restaurant

Change Sparked Action to Keep Immigrant Families Together

Korean Peninsula Tensions Renewed

Inflammatory Statement Before PC Caucus Gathers

Poll Finds PC Support Solid Despite Brown Allegations

Simcoe-Grey MP Kellie Leitch Will Not Seek Re-Election