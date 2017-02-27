Fact: Everyone was Dressed Beautifully at the Oscars
Everyone looked amazing. Enough said.
Normally around now, you would start to notice a few articles floating around stating “Best and Worst Dressed of the 2017 Oscars”, “What was she thinking!?”, and “He/She wore whattttt?!”
But not this year… Very few articles of such nature are appearing this time around. Why, you ask? Well probably because everyone looked absolutely AMAZING at the 2017 Oscar Awards… Seriously, so good.
Here are our top 5 favourite dresses/suits/ensembles from the 2017 Oscar’s
1. Meryl Streep
A total vixen in this super cool and fashion forward dress-on-top-of-pants ensemble. She has the best of both worlds here… The comfort of pants, with the fanciness of a dress! Amazing, well done Mrs. Streep.
2. Kirsten Dunst
The total OMG moment of the red carpet. Talk about a total knock out! So classic and so stunning, Kirsten killed it with this gown.
3. Emma Stone
Emma went with a bit of a vintage feel at the awards and we’re totally on board for that, she looked like a beautiful golden beaded star.
4. Ryan Gosling
Three cheers for the Canadian Boy! I never thought chest ruffles would look good on anyone, until I saw them on Ryan Gosling. Talk about a total Heartthrob!
5. Chris Evans
The one, the only, Captain America, I mean… Chris Evans. He looked sooo classic in this blue suit and the black bow tie is basically just the cherry on top. Well done Chris Evans.
ALSO, he brought his sister to the Oscars… HOW CUTE IS THAT!? I’M NOT CRYING. YOU’RE CRYING.