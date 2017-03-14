FACTS ABOUT FARTING YOU PROBABLY DIDN’T KNOW

How much do you know about farts besides the fact that they sound and smell funny, and come out from the bum.

These are some things you should know about them:

• Men fart more than women.

• The original meaning of fart if forth as wind from the anus. This word was coined in 1962.

• An average person farts around 14 times a day.

• Those 14 farts a day are enough to fill up a balloon.

• This is not something to be embarrassed about as it means that you are healthy. A healthy digestive tract produces farts. If you are not farting at all go to the doctor.

• Female farts tend to be stinkier as females have higher concentration of hydrogen sulfide. Female farts are healthier to smell.

• Farts go as fast as 10 ft/sec.

• Gum and soda make you fart more, thus if you know somebody who farts a lot and they drink a lot of soda and chewing gum, hide it from them.

• Most of the farting happens at night when we sleep.

• Termites are animals which produce the most fart. Camels, zebras, sheep, cows, elephants, and dogs (especially labs and retrievers) follow next.

