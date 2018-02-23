Fake Gun Used in Alleged Social Media Threat

Two young boys have been brought before the courts, after South Simcoe Police say threats were made on social media. A Snapchat image sent around 6:30 this morning allegedly showed two young persons, one with a gun, along with a caption that indicated they were heading to school. The parents of the boys were contacted with help from the Simcoe County District School Board, and the children were brought to the police station. Authorities say the weapon in the image turned out to be fake, and at no time was there ever any real threat to any students.