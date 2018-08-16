Family business has new co-CEOs

Napoleon promotes of Christopher Schroeter and Stephen Schroeter to co-chief executive officers.

Employees of Napoleon for 18 and 15 years respectively, Christopher and Stephen succeed the company’s founders, their parents, Wolfgang Schroeter, chief executive officer, and Ingrid Schroeter, chief financial officer, who have been leading Napoleon for the past 40 years.

Most recently, Christopher served as senior vice-president of operations, research and development, and Stephen as senior vice-president of sales, marketing and administration for the company.

Wolfgang and Ingrid will remain active in the company through their assistance on special projects and roles on Napoleon’s Advisory Board, and will work closely with the leadership team during the transition.

Napoleon is North America’s largest privately owned manufacturer of quality fireplaces, gourmet grills, outdoor living products, and furnaces and air conditioners.