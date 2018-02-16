Family Day-What’s Open & Closed
And Special Events
Family Day is a provincial holiday. As such, federal government offices are open and it’s business as usual at Canada Post.
CLOSED
- Municipal and provincial government offices
- Schools
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores (Some agency stores will open normal hours of business)
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
- Orillia Square Mall
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below for which stores are open and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below for which stores are open and hours:
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
- Vaughan Mills – 10am – 7pm
- Upper Canada Mal – 11am-6pm
- Convenience stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
- Canada Post delivery is business as usual; pharmacies that operate post offices and choose to close on Family Day will be inaccessible; stand-alone Post Offices will be open for business
- Federal government offices
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- Simcoe County – regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
- Barrie – NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late this week
- Orillia – NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late this week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Barrie Sunday schedule
- Orillia No service
- Colltrans Regular Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- Clearview Regular service
- Midland/Penetanguishene None
- Bradford None
- GO Transit Saturday schedule, including train service between Barrie and Toronto
THINGS TO DO
- Barrie Family Day Winter Adventure, Indoor Fun at Rec Centres
- Collingwood Family Jam
- Oro Medonte Lions Family Day Skate, Family Day at Sweetwater Park
- Penetanguishene Winterama 70th Anniversary
- Springwater Hillsdale Family Skate, Phelpston Family Skate, Midhurst Family Day Fun
- Wasaga Beach Snowman Mania
- YMCA Free open house featuring various activities