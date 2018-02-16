Listen Live

Family Day-What’s Open & Closed

And Special Events

By News
Family Day is a provincial holiday. As such, federal government offices are open and it’s business as usual at Canada Post.
CLOSED
  • Municipal and provincial government offices
  • Schools
  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores (Some agency stores will open normal hours of business)
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
  • Orillia Square Mall
OPEN

Some Drug Stores: Click below for which stores are open and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below for which stores are open and hours:

  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
  • Vaughan Mills – 10am – 7pm
  • Upper Canada Mal – 11am-6pm
  • Convenience stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
  • Canada Post delivery is business as usual; pharmacies that operate post offices and choose to close on Family Day will be inaccessible; stand-alone Post Offices will be open for business
  • Federal government offices
GARBAGE COLLECTION
  • Simcoe County – regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
  • Barrie – NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late this week
  • Orillia – NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late this week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • Barrie Sunday schedule
  • Orillia No service
  • Colltrans Regular Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • Clearview Regular service
  • Midland/Penetanguishene None
  • Bradford None
  • GO Transit Saturday schedule, including train service between Barrie and Toronto

