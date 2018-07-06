Listen Live

Fatal Collision In Alliston

Five Others Hurt In Head On Crash

By News

One man is dead following a head on crash in Alliston. The collision on highway 89 near Dean Ave. on the western edge of Alliston happened just after 6:00 last evening.


One person required extrication from first responders and was rushed to hospital where he later died. Five others were injured in the crash. OPP are asking any witnesses to the collision get in touch with Nottawasaga OPP detachment.

