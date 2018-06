A collision in Huntsville has claimed a life. The OPP along with Huntsville Fire Department and Muskoka Ambulance were called to the scene of a crash on Ravenscliffe Road in Huntsville around 10:30 Wednesday night, with reports of a crash. The driver, a 44-year-old Huntsville woman, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Huntsville OPP detachment.