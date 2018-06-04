Fatal Collision in Innisfil

One person is dead following a two vehicle collision in Innisfil. South Simcoe Police say the crash happened shortly after 11:30 Monday morning, between a vehicle and waste removal truck. One was northbound on 10th Sideroad, the other south, when the collision occurred between the 5th and 6th Lines. A police spokesperson later confirmed one person was killed in the collision, and that the roadway was expected to be closed for several hours more.

We're appealing for witnesses to a #fatalcollision approx 11:30 am on 10th Sideroad between 5th and 6th Lines #Innisfil. One person killed. 10th will be closed for several hours. Call us if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/HmQ0vbJ6to — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 4, 2018





A passerby called in the crash, while investigators hope more witnesses will call in to provide more information and shed more light on the collision. Witnesses can contact the South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141.

Banner photo courtesy South Simcoe Police