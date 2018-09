OPP are looking for witnesses to a fatal collision Tuesday night on Ridge Road in Oro-Medonte.

The single-vehicle crash happened between Line 5 and Line 6 around 10:20 pm.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Anyone who saw what happened should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-726-6484, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).