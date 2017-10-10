Fatal Crash In Severn Township

One man is dead following a collision in Severn. Emergency crews rushed to the ramp from Vasey Road to the south 400 in Severn around 2:30 Monday afternoon, with reports of a crash between car and motorcycle. Police say the car was turning, when it was struck by the motorcycle. The biker, a 73-year-old Severn man, was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The roadway was closed for just over four hours, while the Orillia OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.