Fatal Motorcycle Crash Outside Newmarket

A Newmarket man is dead after a crash between pickup and motorcycle. York Regional Police are asking for witnesses to the crash on Highway 11 near Bathurst Street, just before 4:00 Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the 25-year-old man on the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries on scene, while the man behind the wheel of the pickup, a 23-year-old from Georgina, was not hurt.

Contact York Regional Police if you saw what happened, especially if you can confirm the direction of each vehicle’s travel. Call the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.