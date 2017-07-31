Listen Live

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision in Innisfil

One Dead, Five Others In Hospital

By News

One woman is dead, five others in hospital, after a multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil. Emergency crews were called to 20th Sideroad at Line 6 around 11:30 this morning, after its said an SUV was struck by a van at that intersection, rolling the SUV into the ditch. The van was then struck by an oncoming pickup truck. One occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene, another was airlifted to Toronto trauma centre. South Simcoe Police say the other four suffered non-life threatening injuries. The intersection reopened around 5:30. Witnesses to the collision are asked to call P.C. Ashley Fairbarn at (705)436-2141 extension 2034 or by email at ashley.fairbarn@southsimcoepolice.ca

