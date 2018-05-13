Suspects and witnesses are sought in a fatal shooting in Vaughan. Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit are looking into the shooting around 3:35am Saturday on Timber Creek Road in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Highway 27. One man died from a gunshot wound, another was transported to hospital but is expected to survive. Officers arrested one man who was found fleeing the scene; His involvement in the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crimestoppers.