Father’s Day Gifts Only a Dad Would Love

So Dad say’s he doesn’t want anything for Father’s Day? Well if he won’t help you, I will.

FridaBalls

FridaBalls underwear aims to prevent the pain that comes from a swift elbow or foot from flailing kids. Ideal for those toddlers who’re the perfect height to unintentionally drop Dad to one knee with an accidental blow to the jewels.

The world’s first kid-proof underwear is available for pre-order for $28.

Toilet Golf Putter Practice

Available through Amazon for only $16.99

Take it from this Dad, this will be a hit.

Tip: Don’t share Dad’s putter.

Cell Phone Clips

To officially attain “Dad Status” your pop’s must have his cell fastened to his pants.

Us Dad’s want convenience, plus you can whip out your phone quicker than Wyatt Earp in the wild west.

Prices start at $10

The Most Popular Dad Shoe

Why do Dad’s all wear this shoe? Because it goes with anything

Dad can pull these off with dress pants, jeans, shorts and track pants

This gift is a win

Dad License Plate Holder