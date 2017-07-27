Fatigued, Stressed At Work? Play A Video Game

When you get the midday blahs, or are feeling stressed at work, some will tell you a nap may be in order. Researchers at University of Central Florida have another solution…video games. They split study participants into three groups after performing a repetitive and boring task to induce fatigue. One group did a relaxation activity, one sat quietly and the third played a video game. Only those in the group that played the game said the break made them feel better. Click here for more on this story.