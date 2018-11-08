Listen Live

FDA Approved A Drug For Gassy Cows

There is a quest out there to combat farting cows

By Kool Mornings

Cow gas has always been a problem- In fact there has been reports that cow farts are causing issues in our air quality…

But it looks like science has found away to improve the air we breath and smell, especially when we’re on a farm…

The (FDA) approved a new drug called Experior, that lowers the amount of ammonia gas released by cattle and their waste.  The FDA says the idea is not just to reduce the smell of waste but to also make pastures more environmentally friendly and people friendly too.  Ammonia gas emissions can cause atmospheric haze and harmful odours.

