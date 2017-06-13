Fear Factor is Back and Scarier Than Ever

NBC’s long-running stunt show Fear Factor, originally hosted by Joe Rogan has returned to the air on MTV, this time hosted by Ludacris. The stunts this time around are getting even wilder, including a blindfold/mousetrap challenge and even bobbing for snakes (see below).

Within each episode, participants will challenge themselves physically and mentally for the chance to win $50,000.

It’s been five years since the last run of Fear Factor, will you be watching? You can watch the third episode tonight on MTV at 10pm or watch the first two episodes on MTV.ca.