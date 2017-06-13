Listen Live

Fear Factor is Back and Scarier Than Ever

Bobbing for snakes? No thanks.

By ICYMI, Videos

NBC’s long-running stunt show Fear Factor, originally hosted by Joe Rogan has returned to the air on MTV, this time hosted by Ludacris. The stunts this time around are getting even wilder, including a blindfold/mousetrap challenge and even bobbing for snakes (see below).

Within each episode, participants will challenge themselves physically and mentally for the chance to win $50,000.

It’s been five years since the last run of Fear Factor, will you be watching? You can watch the third episode tonight on MTV at 10pm or watch the first two episodes on MTV.ca.

 

Related posts

Bizarre House For Sale Is One Giant Cat Paradise

Make This 3 Ingredient Clay

WATCH: Katy Perry Break Down During Therapy Session

VIDEO: Rapping York Region Police Officer Goes Viral

FUNNY: Dentist Singing His Version of ‘Despacito’

Angry Man Releases Cup of 100 Bedbugs at City Hall

Chill Songs for a Sunny Day

WATCH: Tragically Hip Documentary Trailer

WATCH: Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Bro-Bike