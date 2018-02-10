Listen Live

February 10th and 11th, 2018

A KOOL Cameo from the band who will be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2018 Juno Awards.

By Top 20

#20  There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

#19  Filthy – Justin Timberlake

#18  Slow Hands – Niall Horan

#17  Rhythm Of Your Heart – Marianas Trench

#16  Bend – Ria Mae

#15  Finesse – Bruno Mars

#14  Wolves – Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello

#13  What About Us – Pink

#12  Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

#11  Bad At Love – Halsey

#10  Better Days – Hedley

#9  How Long – Charlie Puth

#8  PDA – Scott Helman

#7 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#6 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#4  Get What You Give – Felix Cartal

#3 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza

#2  Havana – Camila Cabello

#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Kool Cameo:  If I Had A Million Dollars – Barenaked Ladies

Future Hit:  Say Something – Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton

