February 10th and 11th, 2018
A KOOL Cameo from the band who will be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 2018 Juno Awards.
#20 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
#19 Filthy – Justin Timberlake
#18 Slow Hands – Niall Horan
#17 Rhythm Of Your Heart – Marianas Trench
#16 Bend – Ria Mae
#15 Finesse – Bruno Mars
#14 Wolves – Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello
#13 What About Us – Pink
#12 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
#11 Bad At Love – Halsey
#10 Better Days – Hedley
#9 How Long – Charlie Puth
#8 PDA – Scott Helman
#7 Beautiful Trauma – Pink
#6 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons
#4 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal
#3 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza
#2 Havana – Camila Cabello
#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran
Kool Cameo: If I Had A Million Dollars – Barenaked Ladies
Future Hit: Say Something – Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton