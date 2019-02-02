Listen Live

February 2nd & 3rd, 2019

Halftime Show Artist Featured with Kool Cameo

By Top 20

#20 Imagine Dragons- Natural

#19 Ellie Goulding X Diplo- Close To Me

#18 Taylor Swift- Delicate

#17 Shawn Mendes & Zedd- Lost In Japan

#16 Delaney Jane- Bad Habits

#15 Avril Lavigne- Head Above Water

#14 Lauv- I Like Me Better

#13 Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper- Shallow

#12 Loud Luxury ft. Brando- Body

Kool Cameo: Maroon 5- This Love

#11 Bulow- Two Punks In Love

#10 Alessia Cara- Trust My Lonely

#9 Tyler Shaw- With You

#8 Halsey- Without Me

#7 Ariana Grande- Breathin

#6 Scott Helman- Hang Ups

#5 Lovetheband- Broken

#4 Maroon 5- Girls Like You

#3 Panic At The Disco- High Hopes

Future Hit: Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus- Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

#2 5 Seconds Of Summer- Youngblood

#1 Marshmello ft. Bastille- Happier

