February 9th and 10th, 2019
Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus debut together on the countdown.
#20 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#19 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo
#18 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd
#17 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#16 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
#15 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#14 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#13 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#12 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Kool Cameo: Perfect – Pink
#11 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#10 With You – Tyler Shaw
#9 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#8 Without Me – Halsey
#7 Breathin – Ariana Grande
#6 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#5 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#4 Broken – Lovelytheband
#3 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
Blast From the Past: If You Had My Love – Jennifer Lopez
#2 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille
#1 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco