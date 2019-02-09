Listen Live

February 9th and 10th, 2019

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus debut together on the countdown.

#20 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#19  Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

#18  Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#17  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#16  Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus

#15  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#14  Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#13  I Like Me Better – Lauv

#12  Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Kool Cameo:  Perfect – Pink

#11  Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#10  With You – Tyler Shaw

#9  Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#8  Without Me – Halsey

#7  Breathin – Ariana Grande

#6  Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#5  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#4  Broken – Lovelytheband

#3  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Blast From the Past:  If You Had My Love – Jennifer Lopez

#2  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#1  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

