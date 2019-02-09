February 9th and 10th, 2019

#20 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#19 Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

#18 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#17 Delicate – Taylor Swift

#16 Nothing Breaks Like A Heart – Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus

#15 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#14 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#13 I Like Me Better – Lauv

#12 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Kool Cameo: Perfect – Pink

#11 Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#10 With You – Tyler Shaw

#9 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#8 Without Me – Halsey

#7 Breathin – Ariana Grande

#6 Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#5 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#4 Broken – Lovelytheband

#3 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Blast From the Past: If You Had My Love – Jennifer Lopez

#2 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#1 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco