Federal Budget to Address Gender Pay Gap

The Federal Government handed down a budget geared towards women and science. Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau released the budget today, a budget that contains measures to support women in the workplace and gender pay equity. The budget includes steps to create a National Housing Strategy to address a fluctuating market. Morneau says the budget allows for an advisory council to look at establishing a national pharmacare plan, but doesn’t detail the costs or timeline associated with it. The budget does not address the national deficit, now expected to persist until 2023.

Other budget highlights include: