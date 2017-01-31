Feeling Depressed? Get Naked!

Hey, maybe the nudists are on to something. Scientists are reporting in the Journal of Happiness Studies that so-called “nudists” or “naturists” seem to be happier than others, though the exact reason why remains unclear.

Participants were asked to interact with Friends and family first dressed, than naked….

One participant in the study of nearly 800 people suggests that seeing other “not perfect” bodies does wonders for one’s own self esteem.

But if going nude isn’t for you, the New York Times reports that the mere act of standing up and moving your body does wonders, too. (Journal of Happiness Studies)

Also listening to music and eating nuts can also help improve your mood!