Female Sought In Theft Of Cellphone

Has been left in restroom

Barrie Police are looking for the public’s help finding a female after a cellphone was taken from the washroom at the Mac’s Convenience Store on Ferndale Drive South. It had been left there, mistakenly, by an employee. When he returned, it was gone. Security video shows a woman entering the washroom immediately after the employee had exited. The woman is described as:

  • White (25-35 yrs.)
  • Dark hair pulled back into a ponytail
  • Multiple tattoos
  • Wearing a pink bandana for a top and jeans.

She was seen leaving the area in a white VW Jetta with a large sticker on the back windshield reading, “RIDE or DIE”. Anyone with information is asked to Constable Hunt of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2690, rhunt@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

