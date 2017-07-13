Listen Live

Fences, Gates, Threat Of Fines And Still They Trespass!

Problems persist at former Muskoka Regional Centre

By News

Trespassing remains an issue at the former Muskoka Regional Centre in Gravenhurst. The property is fenced and gated, signs are posted prohibiting entry, but they’ve not been a deterrent to some. OPP with a reminder that trespassers can be charged and fined, and held responsible for any damage done. There’s also the potential for injury, since the buildings on the property are in poor condition.

Related posts

$4M For A Bag Of Dust?

Small Plane Crashes, Sinks In Lake St. John

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

Thieves Steal 24 Bus Batteries

Barrie Police Arrest Woman Stealing From Unlocked Cars

Wandering Child Prompts Reminder From Police

Seven Billion Dollar Shot In The Arm Benefiting Local Health Centres

Update: Charges Laid After Pet Store Robbery In Barrie

Former Councillor Steve Trotter Back At The Table