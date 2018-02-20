Fergie Says Sorry for Horrible National Anthem!

Fergie is apologizing after messing with the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.

Fergie said that she was honoured to perform the “Star Spangled Banner” over the weekend prior to the MBA all star game.

Fergie said in a statement Monday. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Her rendition of the American National Anthem wasn’t well received on social media…Even laughs could be heard as she began to sing the anthem…