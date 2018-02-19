Listen Live

Fergie’s “Star Spangled Banner” Didn’t Go Over Well Yesterday

Some people thought she had been drinking...

By Darryl on the Drive

Fergie sang the National Anthem to open the NBA All Star Game yesterday and it became a social media hit and not for a good reason.

You be the judge…

It seemed as though she was going for a jazzy kind of style, but that didn’t go over well with most.

Some of the players couldn’t even keep a straight face.

One of the all time greatest singers, Whitney Houston is the National Anthem gold standard as to how it’s done.

