Fergie’s “Star Spangled Banner” Didn’t Go Over Well Yesterday

Fergie sang the National Anthem to open the NBA All Star Game yesterday and it became a social media hit and not for a good reason.

You be the judge…

WATCH: #Fergie grilled on social media over National Anthem performance at #NBAAllStar2018 pic.twitter.com/bGZbfjNC0j — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 19, 2018

It seemed as though she was going for a jazzy kind of style, but that didn’t go over well with most.

I’ve seen the national anthem performed hundreds of times but never in the key of “Happy Birthday Mr. President” congrats @Fergie 🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 19, 2018

Some of the players couldn’t even keep a straight face.

Draymond Green cracking up during Fergie’s national anthem 😭 pic.twitter.com/lPRTh7bmEy — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 19, 2018

One of the all time greatest singers, Whitney Houston is the National Anthem gold standard as to how it’s done.