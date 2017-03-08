Festival D’été de Quebec Announce First 50 Acts

Festival d’été de Québec is set to rock Quebec City with one of the most eclectic lineups of the summer. The 2017 edition will take place at the world heritage UNESCO site of Québec City, from July 6 – 16, and will see the likes of P!nk, Lady Antebellum, Backstreet Boys, and Melissa Ethridge perform.

A total of 50 artists have been announced Wednesday to mark the festival’s 50th year, coinciding with Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Here’s a look at the 50 artists announced today:

“As we look forward to the 50 th year of Festival d’été de Québec, we couldn’t be more

excited,” said general manager Daniel Gélinas in a release.

“We are so proud to remain one of the few major non-profit, independent festivals in North America. Throughout our history, we’ve been able to make the music of both emerging artists international celebrities alike accessible to all. It has always been our mission since the inception of the Festival, and the 50th anniversary will more than ever continue to showcase that vision.”

Festival tickets run a cool $95 until June 6, so get ’em early.