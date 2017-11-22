Festive RIDE Checks Are Back…For Too Many Reasons

Festive RIDE programs are back in play. Police services in the Barrie-area launched their effort yesterday at Holy Trinity High School in Bradford in hopes of getting the message out to young drivers. South Simcoe Police Staff Sergeant Steve Wilson thinks a mother who lost her daughter to a drunk driver nine years ago may have touched a few…

Wilson says despite the hefty fines and suspensions – and the higher insurance premiums – too many people are still making poor choices. With options such as designated driving services, taxis and other forms of public transportation he says there’s no excuse for anyone to drive drunk.

photo credit: South Simcoe Police