Few Sex Assault Cases Making It To Court

Disheartening stats when it comes to sexual assault cases in Canada. Stats Canada studied police-substantiated cases between 2009 and 2014 and found just one in ten resulted in a conviction – that only 49 percent ever made it to trial. Conversely, 75 percent of physical assault cases did make it court with 23 percent ending in a conviction. The survey also found that sexual assault cases in which the victim and alleged assailant were known to each other were less likely to go to court than those where the accused was a stranger. Age was also a factor. Cases involving middle-aged to older women were more likely to bring a conviction than those where the victim was younger, including cases involving children.