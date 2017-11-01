Fiery Crash Closes Stretch Of Highway 400

Multiple vehicles, multiple deaths reported in a fiery crash last night on the northbound 400 between 88 and 89. OPP tell us two tanker trucks and three other transport trucks, as well as other vehicles, were involved – some of the vehicles have been reduced to their metal frames. All lanes north and southbound between 88 and 89 will be closed for the morning commute, perhaps for most of the day, as police do their investigative work and crews get the scene cleaned up.