Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Fiery Crash Closes Stretch Of Highway 400

At least two dead

By News

Multiple vehicles, multiple deaths reported in a fiery crash last night on the northbound 400 between 88 and 89. OPP tell us two tanker trucks and three other transport trucks, as well as other vehicles, were involved – some of the vehicles have been reduced to their metal frames. All lanes north and southbound between 88 and 89 will be closed for the morning commute, perhaps for most of the day, as police do their investigative work and crews get the scene cleaned up.

Related posts

Wednesday’s Weather

UPDATE: Photo Released Following Sexual Assault On Barrie Waterfront

Smile Cookie Campaign Broke A Record

Bradford Residents Can Weigh in On future of Simcoe St. Community Centre

Public School Board Gets Green Funding

The Rap Sheet

Pair Arrested On Drugs, Weapons Charges

Hallowe’en: Let’s Be Careful Out There

Free Electric Vehicle Charging Stations On Offer