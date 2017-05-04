Fifteen-Person Bar Brawl Sends One To Hospital

A good ol’ fashioned bar brawl has police investigating. Barrie Police are trying to figure out what spawned the fight involving fifteen people, at a Dunlop St. establishment around 1:00 Thursday morning. The crowd scattered when the law arrived, leaving behind broken glass, busted chairs, and a 23-year-old man suffering non-life threatening injuries. If you have any information about this scuffle, contact the Barrie Police at (&05)725-7025.