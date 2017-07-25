Listen Live

Fifth Harmony New Album Revealed

You'll never guess the title of the album...

Fifth Harmony has unveiled the title and release date of their third studio album. Fifth Harmony (now four members after the departure of Camila Cabello in December) will launch their new self-titled album on August 25th.

Fifth Harmony (along with rapper Gucci Mane) appeared last night on Jimmy Fallon to promote their new single “Down”.

