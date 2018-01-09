Fifty Shades Freed Soundtrack

Not only is the new Fifty Shades Movie guaranteed to be hot- it appears the soundtrack will be also…

Fifty Shades Freed is out February 9th however the pre-order on the album will begin January 12th…

Sia, Hailee Stanfeld, Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels and much more are all featured on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Freed. The album includes 22 brand new songs, including Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s ‘For You’ which dropped last week.

Last February, the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker took on the No.1 spot on Billboard’s 200’s chart and it featured Zayn and Taylor Swift’s hit, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.