Join us August 12th to help get rid of the invasive Phragmites in Collingwood along the coast of Georgian Bay. Sign up for one of our removal events (8:00am – 11:00am or 2:00pm to 5:00pm) and we will show our appreciation with a free BBQ from 11:30am to 1:30pm! Whether you’re looking for volunteer work, are concerned about the environment, or just want a day in the sun doing something great, this is a perfect way to get involved. Bring pruners and gloves if you can – and a hat, sunscreen, and plenty of water too! Register at fight-the-phrag.eventbrite.ca