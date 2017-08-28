Fighting the Alt-Right with Dog Poop?

There was a planned Alt-Right rally over the weekend on a San Francisco beach called Crissy Field. Anti-Alt-right protesters decided to make the beach somewhat unpleasant for rally-goers by organizing dog walkers to let their dogs poop all over the beach.

An event was started called “Leave your dog poop on Crissy Field.” The dog walkers would then regroup on Sunday to clean up the poop. The idea got a lot of support with one father even asking if it was okay to unload his baby’s diaper because he didn’t have a dog. However others criticized the idea saying the area should be kept beautiful.

Still others suggested retaliating by picking up the dog mess and throwing it onto the streets of San Francisco. America’s really fun right now, huh? (Metro)