Fill ‘Er Up?

Need a fill-up? You might want to wait till after 5pm. We’ve noticed a wild price swing the last few days in the Barrie-area, from $1.23 at 6 in the morning down to $1.08 by late afternoon or evening at the same station. Dan McTeague, Senior Petroleum Analyst at GasBuddy.com, calls it ‘gas bar shenanigans’…

McTeague says with the wholesale price around $1.11 a litre for retailers, it’s all about margins and discounts…

And there’s a huge benefit to timing your gas purchases, says McTeague, noting a price decrease of just a nickel-a-litre can save you as much as $200 a year, depending on the type of vehicle you drive.