Fill ‘Er Up

The price of gas expected to rise a few more cents a squirt tonight. It jumped up to the $1.10/litre neighbourhood a few days ago – that was a cap and trade thing. Tonight, says gas price watcher Dan McTeague, it will have more to do with the switch from winter grade gas to the summer blend, which he says is more expensive to produce with the additives required to make it less volatile in the summer heat. He says prices should start to level off around the beginning of May.