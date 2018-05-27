Final Ontario Leaders Debate

If you haven’t decided who to vote for on June 7th tonight might help that decision. It’s the third and final televised debate of the provincial election campaign Sunday. Polls suggest a degree of volatility in the race, meaning a strong debate performance could prove decisive for Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne or NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

If you want to vote now advance polls are open daily from 10:00am until 8:00pm and will continue until June 1st. Just bring your voter registration card or a piece of photo identification that indicates both your name as well as residential address.