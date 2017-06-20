Finalists for 2017’s best duct-tape promwear have been announced!

Duck Tape has announced the finalists for their nationwide scholarship contest, “Stuck at Prom”. This contest requires high school students to create elaborate prom outfits using mostly duct tape.

This year’s contenders are showcasing some truly amazing work.

Some of these high schoolers spent 200 hours and over 35 rolls of duct tape to win. You can vote on the best “couples” and “singles” duct tape masterpieces at StuckAtProm.com. Fifty thousand dollars worth of scholarships are being given away.

Have you (or your kids) ever made their own clothing out of duct tape?