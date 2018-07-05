Finally, A Back To The Future Reunion Is Happening!

Fan Expo Canada will come to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre August 30th to September 2nd and there will be a “Back to the Future” reunion!

Organizers say Michael J. Fox will be joined by fellow “Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson.

Other stars expected to attend are Evangeline Lilly, William Shatner and also Jeff Goldbloom (Jurassic Park).

And if there’s not enough, how about these D listers. Rob Schneider and a bunch of cast members from the Princess Bride!

Pee Wee Herman and Peter Mayhew (The original Chewbacca) and a few of the cast from the Walking Dead…