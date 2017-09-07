Find out how’s Dancing with the Stars

The cast of Dancing with the stars has been announced. Season 25 will start on September 18th with another cast of past stars which include:

– Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

– Debbie Gibson (singer) with Alan Bersten

– Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

– Drew Scott (property brother) with Emma Slater

– Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

– Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

– Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

– Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) with Peta Murgatroyd

– Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

– Sasha Pieterse (Pretty Little liars) with Gleb Savchenko

– Terrell Owens (NFL wide receiver) with Cheryl Burke

– Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

– Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy