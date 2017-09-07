Find out how’s Dancing with the Stars

Listen Live

By Dirt/Divas

The cast of Dancing with the stars has been announced.   Season 25 will start on September 18th with another cast of past stars which include:

– Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
– Debbie Gibson (singer) with Alan Bersten
– Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
– Drew Scott (property brother) with Emma Slater
– Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
– Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
– Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
– Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) with Peta Murgatroyd
– Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
– Sasha Pieterse (Pretty Little liars) with Gleb Savchenko
– Terrell Owens (NFL wide receiver) with Cheryl Burke
– Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
– Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

