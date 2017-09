Our mission: Help communities along Ontario’s James Bay coast and other remote locations reduce the over-population of dogs by finding forever homes for them, running spay/neuter clinics in the communities, and providing donated food and supplies to them

Sunday, October 1st 11am-4pm at 531 Bayfield St Barrie ~ Pet Valu

If you would like to adopt a puppy or dog please visit

http://www.findingthemhomes.com